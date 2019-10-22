|
|
L.D. Ray Graves
Lansing, MI - L.D. Ray Graves, 81, went home to heaven on Oct. 21, 2019. L.D. was born on July 9, 1938 in Perry, MI. He married Carol (Eifert) Graves who preceded him in death. He is survived by 3 daughters, 6 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and many other family members. A Celebration of Life will be held on Fri, Oct. 25 at 4:00 p.m. at South Church of the Nazarene. Full obituary can be viewed at www.VickersFuneralHomes.com. Arrangements entrusted to Vickers Leslie Funeral Home, 109. N. Church St/PO Box 503, Leslie, MI 49251. 517-878-6600.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019