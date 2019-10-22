Services
Leslie Funeral Home
109 North Church St.
Leslie, MI 49251
(517) 878-6600
L.d. Graves
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM
South Church of the Nazarene
401 W Holmes Rd
Lansing, MI
L.d. Ray Graves


1938 - 2019
L.d. Ray Graves Obituary
L.D. Ray Graves

Lansing, MI - L.D. Ray Graves, 81, went home to heaven on Oct. 21, 2019. L.D. was born on July 9, 1938 in Perry, MI. He married Carol (Eifert) Graves who preceded him in death. He is survived by 3 daughters, 6 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and many other family members. A Celebration of Life will be held on Fri, Oct. 25 at 4:00 p.m. at South Church of the Nazarene. Full obituary can be viewed at www.VickersFuneralHomes.com. Arrangements entrusted to Vickers Leslie Funeral Home, 109. N. Church St/PO Box 503, Leslie, MI 49251. 517-878-6600.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
