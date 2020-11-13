Lee Anna Budd
Burlington - Lee Anna (Stephan) Budd, age 73, of Burlington, passed away at her residence on November 11, 2020. She was born on March 29, 1947 in Wheeling, West Virginia, the daughter of James and Doris (Knowles) Stephan. Lee graduated from Lakeview High School and attended Ferris State University. She lived for twenty five years in Webberville, Michigan before coming to the area. She previously was employed by Neuman's Accounting in Battle Creek, Mahaney Cleaners in Williamston, Bent Tube in Fowlerville, Michigan Press Reading Service in Williamston. She was married for 52 years to Charles "Bob" Budd, he preceded her in death on November 15, 2018. Surviving are her children; James Budd of Okemos, Patricia Budd of Mason, and Jackson (Ann) Budd of Lansing. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home, 703 Capital Ave SW, Battle Creek, MI. Funeral services will take place 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 16, 2020 at the funeral Home. Rev. Michael Brown, officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Association. Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.henryfuneralhome.org