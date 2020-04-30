Lee David Haubert
1958 - 2020
Lee David Haubert

Potterville, Michigan - Lee David Haubert entered this life January 30, 1958 and departed April 28, 2020. He was born to Jack and Imogene (Stinson) Haubert in Alliance, Ohio, both predeceased him.

He earned his bachelor's degree from Concordia College and his master's degree from Regent University in Virginia.

Lee was in private practice with Partners Psychological Services.

He was an avid antique car enthusiast, restoring several old Mustangs.He enjoyed helping others either by counseling or working on their cars.He is survived by his wife Kay (Clark) Haubert of Potterville, a sister Lynn Haubert of Mason, brothers Mark Haubert of Eaton Rapids and Doug (Cathey) Haubert of New Hampshire.Cremation has taken place, a celebration of life service to be held at a later date.

Memorial gifts may be sent to Vineyard Christian Fellowship of Lansing, 3448 Hagadorn Rd., Okemos, MI 48864 .




Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
621 South Jefferson
Mason, MI 48854
5176762447
