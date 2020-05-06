Lee Emery Stauffer
1936 - 2020
Lee Emery Stauffer

September 2, 1936 - May 3, 2020. Raised in Lowell, Michigan, he died at home in DeWitt as the result of sarcoma. He is survived by his wife Gladys, sister Janice (Pete) Bosanic; children Leigh Anne Heskitt, Ron (Jennifer) Stauffer, Jill Fletcher, Kurt (Sandy) Stauffer, Dawn Hill, Jonathon Stauffer; 15 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren.

Lee was a 1955 graduate of Resurrection HS. He retired from "Oldsmobile" in 1996. He was a member of Catholic Community of St. Jude, the Knights of Columbus, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, and a supporter of Right to Life. Lee was active in his community and generous with time, treasure, and talent. He was an avid fisherman. He also enjoyed camping, gardening, travel, bowling, golf, and time with family and friends.

Arrangements by Gorsline Runciman, DeWitt. Funeral Mass will be held at St Jude on Friday May 8. Interment at DeWitt City Cemetery. A Memorial Mass & Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Memorial donations may be made to Resurrection School, 1521 E. Michigan, Lansing, MI 48912, or Clinton County Right to Life, 105 S. Swegles St, Saint Johns, MI 48879




Published in Lansing State Journal from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Funeral Mass
St Jude
Memorial Mass
Celebration of Life
