Lee R. Chant



St. Johns - Lee R. Chant died Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the age of 86. He was born December 6, 1933 in Riley Township, Clinton County, MI the son of Raymond and Lucille (Forbes) Chant. Lee was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church and served as a Riley Township Supervisor for 28 years. He enjoyed fishing and especially loved playing cards with family and friends. He loved spending time in the woods cutting wood and enjoyed going to antique tractor shows. Lee was a lifelong farmer and worked for General Motors in Plant Engineering retiring in 1989 with 34 years of service. He loved challenging projects whether it was on the farm or at GM. There wasn't anything he couldn't figure out how to repair or build. Lee married Lois Gene Jury in June of 1954 and they were married until her death in 1971. They had four children, Chris, Lori, Jeff, and Gary. On January 9, 1972 he married Linda Smith Bailey and she survives him. Also surviving are his children, Chris Chant, Lori (Gary) Thelen, Jeff (Carol) Chant, Eric (Holli) Bailey, Kevin (Michelle) Bailey and Gary (Terri) Chant; 18 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren with one on the way. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy Ashenfelter and Mary Deshotel. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, June 18, 2020 at St. Peter Lutheran Church 8990 Church Rd. St. Johns with Pastor Timothy Bayer officiating. Interment will be at 2:30 PM at Mt. Rest Cemetery, St. Johns. The family will receive relatives and friends 2-4 and 6-8 PM on Wednesday, June 17 at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns. Those in attendance are asked to follow the COVID-19 protocols and practice social distancing and to use a face covering. Memorials may be made to St. Peter Lutheran Church.









