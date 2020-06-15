Lee R. Chant
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lee R. Chant

St. Johns - Lee R. Chant died Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the age of 86. He was born December 6, 1933 in Riley Township, Clinton County, MI the son of Raymond and Lucille (Forbes) Chant. Lee was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church and served as a Riley Township Supervisor for 28 years. He enjoyed fishing and especially loved playing cards with family and friends. He loved spending time in the woods cutting wood and enjoyed going to antique tractor shows. Lee was a lifelong farmer and worked for General Motors in Plant Engineering retiring in 1989 with 34 years of service. He loved challenging projects whether it was on the farm or at GM. There wasn't anything he couldn't figure out how to repair or build. Lee married Lois Gene Jury in June of 1954 and they were married until her death in 1971. They had four children, Chris, Lori, Jeff, and Gary. On January 9, 1972 he married Linda Smith Bailey and she survives him. Also surviving are his children, Chris Chant, Lori (Gary) Thelen, Jeff (Carol) Chant, Eric (Holli) Bailey, Kevin (Michelle) Bailey and Gary (Terri) Chant; 18 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren with one on the way. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy Ashenfelter and Mary Deshotel. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, June 18, 2020 at St. Peter Lutheran Church 8990 Church Rd. St. Johns with Pastor Timothy Bayer officiating. Interment will be at 2:30 PM at Mt. Rest Cemetery, St. Johns. The family will receive relatives and friends 2-4 and 6-8 PM on Wednesday, June 17 at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns. Those in attendance are asked to follow the COVID-19 protocols and practice social distancing and to use a face covering. Memorials may be made to St. Peter Lutheran Church.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clinton County Community Newspapers from Jun. 15 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
17
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Peter Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
JUN
18
Interment
02:30 PM
Mt. Rest Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
1500 Waterford Pkwy.
St. Johns, MI 48879
(989) 224-4422
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved