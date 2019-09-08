Services
Field & Leik Funeral Home - Dimondale
122 W. Washington
Dimondale, MI 48821
(517) 646-0515
Lee R. Osborn


1930 - 2019
Dimondale - Age 89, passed away at his farm on September 2, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born April 17, 1930 in Lansing and made his career as owner/operator of Millett Elevator. Lee was preceded in death by his infant son, Mark Osborn and brother, Larry Osborn. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 69 years, Joyce (Bolton); his children, Steve Osborn, Sherry (Chuck) Henderson, Kirk (Lenore) Osborn and Eric (Kim) Osborn; his siblings, Patricia Mishler, Bethel (Roger) Page and Tom Osborn; sister-in-law, Donis Osborn; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends. Per Lee's wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to McLaren Hospice, 1515 Cal Drive, Davison, MI 48423. Arrangements by Field & Leik Funeral Home.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 8, 2019
