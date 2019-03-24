|
|
Lenora (Lenny) Fay Jambor
Okemos - Lenora (Lenny) Fay Jambor of Okemos, Michigan, passed away suddenly March 12, 2019, at home. Lenny was born on October 3, 1928, in Deerfield Twp., Michigan, the daughter of John Minkstin an immigrant from Poland and Ella Maybelle Fullson, born in North Branch, Michigan. When Lenny was 3 years old, her family home burned down. Only a few items were saved from the fire. The neighbors helped put a cement floor in the garage for shelter and an outside fireplace for a place to cook. Once the newly ordered Sears & Roebuck home was built, Lenny worked hard on the farm. She was a country girl in every sense and attended the one-room Tozer Country School. She met her sweetheart, Eugene Jambor at North Branch High School and married him on July 1, 1950. They were married almost 66 years and were inseparable until his death. Lenny graduated from Michigan State University and was one of the oldest living alumni at the time of her death. She and Gene were loyal Spartan fans and both enjoyed watching every basketball and football game. Even at the age of 90, she still stood up, cheered and clapped at every basket and touchdown. Lenny and Gene traveled throughout the U.S. and made friends wherever they went and stayed friends until their deaths. They especially enjoyed traveling to look at old barns and lakefront properties. Lenny had a degree in Education and taught for many years with special needs and deaf children. She loved gardening, feeding the birds, watching deer that walked thru her yard and reading and writing letters to friends and family. She played the piano and encouraged her 3 sons to play music. She enjoyed playing golf and cards, especially bridge. She loved her sister-in-law Lee's baked Hungarian Kolache and would frequently have just a slice of lemon pie for dinner. Her grandchildren can attest she made the best chicken soup. Lenny was preceded in death by her parents John and Maybelle Minkstin, her loving husband Eugene Jambor, brother Ed (Florence) Minkstein, sisters, Wanda June, and Baby Minkstin, sister Jennie (Carlo) Calvelli, and sister Josephine (Fred) Crawford. She is survived by 3 sons, Jeffrey (Danette), Duncan, and Christopher (Pam), her beloved sister-in-law Elizabeth Senko, dearest nieces Kathryn and Nancy (Warren) Graybeal, niece Ann Leonard, daughters-in-law, Jean (Jim) Randolph and Andrea (Rich) Koss, her grandchildren Kathryn (Jody) Allen, Charlotte Jambor, Jessica (Graydon) Holden, Christine (Adam) Maser, Stephen Jambor, Elizabeth (Jason) Dyer and David Randolph, great-grandchildren Jaiden and Kyler Allen, Addyson and McKenzie Maser, Rowan and Brooklyn Holden, numerous nieces and nephews, Michigan son Dennis Cox and dear friend Yvonne Senko. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the . A Celebration of Life will be held May 16th from 12-3pm at the Morley S. Oaks Hall VFW Post 701, 123 North Rosemary St., Lansing, Michigan. There will be a private burial at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, Michigan.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 24, 2019