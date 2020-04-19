|
|
Lenore Wieber
Charlotte - Lenore Theresa Wieber, age 84, of Charlotte, formerly of Portland, passed away peacefully into the arms of her Heavenly Father on Saturday, April 18, 2020. She was born June 28, 1935, in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan the daughter of Joseph and Regina (Mazylewski) Potocny. Lenore graduated from Ionia High School in 1953. On November 21, 1953, she married Frank Wieber Jr. at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Portland. Together Lenore and Frank raised their family in Portland. Lenore was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She doted over her entire family and brought a smile to them all. Her grandchildren enjoyed an uncommonly close bond with her. If they were part of any type of event grandma was there. She loved reading in her spare-time. After Frank passed away Lenore enjoyed traveling with her twin sister Leona and John Rupp. They made many precious memories together through the years. P.J. Hoffmaster State Park was her sanctuary on the beautiful shore of Lake Michigan. Lenore had a keen eye for details. She was meticulous about her appearance and holiday gatherings were always flawlessly arranged.
Lenore is survived by her children: Julia (Ronald) Bruner of Holt, Laura (Ronald) Goostrey of Charlotte, Lydia (Jim) Kopydlowski of Goodrich, David (Michelle) Wieber of San Jose, California; grandchildren: Robyn (Rob) Mc'Brien, Jeff (Katina) Bruner, Nathan (Amanda) Kopydlowski, Megan (Kyle) Creyts, Tyler (LeAnna) Kopydlowski, Thomas Goostrey, Hannah Kopydlowski, Justin Wieber, Trevor Wieber, Derek Wieber; great grandchildren: Jackson Mc'Brien, Makyna Mc'Brien, Raymond Bruner, Shayleigh Bruner; and sister, Carol Savage.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Frank Wieber Jr.
in 1985; 3 brothers, and 4 sisters.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at 1 P.M. at St. Mary Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Dwight Ezop celebrating. The Mass will be livestreamed on the Parish's Facebook page for those that would like join the family in celebrating Lenore's life. Interment will take place at Portland Cemetery.
Those desiring, may make contributions in Lenore's memory to Smile Train, 633 3rd Ave., 9th Floor, New York, NY 10017 or www.my.smiletrain.org.
To view Lenore's obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.burkhead-greenfuneralhome.com.
The family is being served by the Burkhead-Green-Kilgo Funeral Home, Charlotte.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 26, 2020