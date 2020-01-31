|
|
Leo G. Henning, Jr.
We lost our amazing husband and Dad on January 25, 2020. He died peacefully in Florida with family by his side. We will miss him dearly but know he will live on through all the fun, adventurous, loving, joyous memories that we share.
Leo began his life on a mint farm in St Johns where his parents, Leo Sr. and Bertha, lived by faith making a living for their 12 children. In addition to milking cows, Leo enjoyed playing football and baseball, and later in life, skiing and golfing. He was a proud member of Operating Engineers Local 324. Leo was an inventor with confidence and could figure out how to fix anything he touched, but is best known for his gentle spirit and contagious smile.
Leo's greatest pride was in his children, Keri, Craig and Julie. He beamed when they called, visited, texted and gathered. Twenty-five years ago when he invited Barb to be a part of the Henning clan, he often wondered and marveled at how this only child could find her way in this group! But Leo and Barb's unwavering love for each other provided the perfect foundation for this growing family. His legacy will live on in all of us, especially his beloved grandchildren: Kelsey, Audrey, Stephanie, Mara and Luca.
Leo is at peace knowing his family and friends will keep his spirit alive sharing his story and their memories.
We will celebrate his life with friends and family in Michigan this Spring. Family requests any donations be to your local Hospice.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020