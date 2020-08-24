Leo Maurice Saunders



Lansing - Passed away August 22, 2020 at McLaren hospital in Lansing, MI with family and friends by his side. Leo was born on November 25th, 1925 in Lansing, MI to Maurice William Saunders and Lois Adell (Webster) Saunders. Leo grew up in the Lansing area where he spent much of his life. Leo graduated from Fowlerville High School. He joined the Army for a short time but was discharged due to an injury. He spent more than 30 years of his life working for General Motors which he retired from. He married Wanda Grabowski on May 3, 1952 and enjoyed 66 years of marriage before Wanda's passing. The two of them loved and cared for their daughter Diane. He enjoyed leisure lake activities, including boating and fishing off his pontoon. He and Wanda often vacationed at their cabin on Crooked Lake and traveled to Punta Gorda, Florida to avoid Michigan's winter months. The two were world travelers and often enjoyed telling tales of their journeys abroad in particular about their trips to Poland. In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting and other shooting sports. He had a love of gardening which stemmed from his time working on his family's farm. In his later years, he enjoyed the company of his close friends Janet and Leroy discussing the happenings of the time over cups of coffee. He was a spirited and independent soul living on his own for his final years with the support of his close friends. Leo is preceded in death by his wife Wanda, his daughter Diane (Dale) Diersen of Petoskey, his sisters Leola (Alfred) Jackson of St. Louis and Nyla Dansby of Bear Lake, MI. He is survived by his sister Sharon (Merlin) Tomlin of Manton and granddaughter Melissa (Roy) Schalk of Lake Isabella, great-grandchildren Dominic and Isabella Schalk, and many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements were handled by Palmer, Bush and Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Delta Chapel. Visitation will be Thursday, August 27th, 2020 from 11am to 1pm at the funeral home. Funeral Service to follow immediately after at Deepdale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made in Leo's honor to your local animal shelter.









