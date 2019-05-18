|
Leon Edward Thelen
St. Johns - Leon Edward Thelen, age 94 of St. Johns, MI, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Sparrow Hospital, Lansing, MI.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Johns, MI on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., with Rev. Fr. Douglas Osborn officiating. Burial will take place at Mt. Rest Cemetery, St. Johns, MI. Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns with a Vigil and Rosary being prayed at 7:30 P.M. on Sunday.
Leon was born in Fowler, MI on February 5, 1925 the son of Joseph W. and Anna (Werner) Thelen. Leon married Bertine Cook on June 27, 1953 in Pewamo. Leon resided most of his life in St. Johns.
Leon served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Leon worked as the Equalization Director for Clinton County, retiring after 20 years. Prior to this he was a full time farmer and enjoyed gardening and his flowers. He was a talented carpenter and built several additions to the family home. Spending time with his family and grandchildren was very important to him. Leon will always be remembered for his fantastic sense of humor. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by his wife Bertine Thelen of St. Johns; daughter Lu Anne and Don Cuthbert of St. Johns; son Lee and Marilyn Thelen of St. Johns; son Joe and Lynn Thelen of St. Johns; son Ed Thelen of St. Johns; daughter Therese and John Nelson of Valparaiso, IN; daughter Pat and Butch VanNortwick of St. Johns; son Mike and Jane Thelen of Cedar Springs, MI; son Tom and Brenda Thelen of St. Johns; son Phil and Kellie Thelen of St. Johns; 23 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers: Stanley Thelen of Fowler; Francis and Jeanette Thelen of Fowler; 5 sisters: Betty Schafer of Westphalia; Doris Andrews of St. Johns; Marie Fox of St. Johns; Loretta and Jerry Halm of Okemos; Therese and Jules Poirer of Ontario. Leon was preceded in death by his parents, son-in-law Jim Clark, 4 brothers: Paul, A.J., Jerry and Don Thelen and several in-laws.
A special thank you to Nancy, Kim, and Sparrow Hospital.
Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic School or St. Vincent dePaul of St. Johns. Online condolences can be sent to www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 18 to May 19, 2019