Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home - Alma
531 N State St.
Alma, MI 48801
989-463-8970
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Carson City, MI
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Carson City, MI
Leon Gene "Lee" Camp


1934 - 2020
Leon Gene "Lee" Camp

Leon Gene "Lee" Camp, Age 85, Born in Gratiot County, MI, on August 29, 1934, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2020.

Lee graduated from St. Mary's High School in Carson City, MI. He was a veteran of the US Army, serving in Iceland during the Korean Conflict. After completing his service he attended Indiana Institute of Technology and soon after joined the Michigan State Highway Department as a Civil Technician where he worked for 35 years until retiring in 1988. Lee was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion. He was known by all as a pioneer in homemade salsa making, as a first-rate card player, and most of all for his passion for the game of golf. After retiring, when not golfing, there was a good chance Lee was in the middle of a game of gin rummy, euchre, or cribbage, in which he won regularly even while battling dementia in his last years.

He is survived by his children, Cathy (Raymond) Jones, Karen (Richard) Harning, and Steve (Jennifer) Camp, 12 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren, his former wife and mother of his children, Janet Camp, as well as sister Nyla Cook and brother David (Kathy) Camp.

Lee was preceded in death by his mother and step-father Frieda and Richard Slattery, his father Alvin Camp, his sister Myrhil, and an infant daughter.

A Catholic Mass and Burial will be held on Friday, February 7, at 11AM, with a visitation preceding at 10AM at St. Mary's Church in Carson City. In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to Cloverdale Senior Housing, 729 Ladyman Rd., Sherwood, MI 49089.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
