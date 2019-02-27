|
Leon Gottschalk
Lansing, MI - Age 69, passed away February 23, 2019. Leon was born November 20, 1949 in Wyandotte, MI, the son of Dahrel and Doris (Salisbury) Gottschalk. A Lansing area resident most of his life, Leon graduated from Michigan State University with a Building Construction Management degree. He was awarded the Dale Carnegie Award for Highest Achievement. Leon retired from the Michigan State Police as a Federal Motor Carrier Inspector. He remained an avid MSU sports fan his entire life and loved to golf with his family. Leon was an active member of Cristo Rey Catholic Church, where he was a lector and member of the Charity and Justice Commission, as well as Knights of Columbus. He was also active in his community as a board member of Action of Greater Lansing. Leon was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, and will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He will be remembered for his gregarious personality, ability to make friends, and his long stories. Leon was preceded in death by his parents; son, Andrew Gottschalk; brothers, Bob, Jim, Larry, and Roger; sisters, Mary and Judy; and special brother-in-law, Bruce. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Angie; children, Laurie (Frank) Gyorkos, Lesley Gottschalk, and Daniel (Michelle Maloney) Gottschalk; brothers, David (Addie) and Dahrel; sister, Patricia Fettes; grandchildren, Joshua, Peyton, and Preston. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Celebration of the Funeral Mass will take place Saturday, March 2, 2019, 10:00 AM at Cristo Rey Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Frederick Thelen as celebrant. The family will receive relatives and friends, Friday, March 1, 2019, from 1- 3 and 6- 8 PM at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Home, Holt Chapel. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions can be made to organizations Leon cared about: Cristo Rey Catholic Church, S.O.F.T. (Support Organization for Trisomy 18), or Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America. Condolences can be sent to the family at palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 27, 2019