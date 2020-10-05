Leon Herbert Armbrustmacher
St. Johns - Leon Herbert Armbrustmacher, age 84, of St. Johns, MI, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020, at his home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fowler, MI, on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 10:30 A.M., with Rev. Fr. Eric Weber officiating. Burial will take place at Most Holy Trinity Cemetery, Fowler, MI. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes - Goerge Chapel, Fowler, MI. Rosary will be prayed on Wednesday at 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Leon was born in St. Johns, MI on August 6, 1936, the son of Harold and Magdeline (Wieber) Armbrustmacher. Leon graduated from Fowler High School with the class of 1955. Leon married Marie Amelia Thelen on April 12, 1958, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Westphalia, MI.
Leon was a lifelong dairy farmer. He loved playing cards with his friends, watching MSU football and the Detroit Lions and Tigers. He liked spending time outdoors. He enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Leon was a member of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church and of the Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years Marie, daughters: Debra (Lynn) Denovich of St. Johns, MI, Susan (Bruce) Angell of Bath, MI, Kelly (Chris) Neumann of Lansing, MI, 3 grandchildren: Jason (Amber) Denovich, Emily Angell, and Alicia Angell; and 3 great-grandchildren: Owen, Axel, and Thea Denovich. He is also survived by brothers: Dr. Vernon and Carolyn Armbrustmacher, Clair and Karen Armbrustmacher, William and Mary Armbrustmacher and brothers in law: William and Joan Thelen, Robert and Mary Ellen Thelen, Ervin and Mary Jane Thelen, Gary and Linda Thelen, and sisters in law: Jeanette and Joe Pung, Kathy and John Eklund, and Ann Thelen. Leon was preceded in death by his parents, in laws Leonard and Marian Thelen, brother Mark Armbrustmacher, sister Janet (Howard) Whitney and brothers in law: Reynold and Leon Thelen.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
