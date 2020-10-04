Leonard Alton Woodman
Lansing, MI - Leonard Alton Woodman, 94, passed away on Friday October 1st surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 23, 1926 to Charles and Ethel Woodman. Leonard retired from Lansing Poured Wall Company, and had been an owner of three businesses. He was a WWII Vet, and served in Occupation of Japan. Leonard was a kind, loving, husband, father, and grandfather. He never met a stranger, and could talk to anyone. He was preceded in death by his son Craig, parents, mother and father in law, siblings, and brother in law. Survived his wife of 73 years Kathleen, daughters Barbara (Albert) Orsborn, Jillayne Mautz, Daughter-in-law Linda. Five grandchildren, Christopher (Lesley), Rory (Emily), Kevin, Shaun, Courtney, and five great grandchildren, Sister in law Pat (Philip) Star, and Joyce Cavner, along with several nieces and nephews.Contributions may be made to Sparrow Hospice Home Care 1210 West Saginaw Street, Lansing MI 48915. The family would like to thank Abigail and Jennifer for the wonderful care they provided while he was in Hospice Care.Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.grbdmason.com
.