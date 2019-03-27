|
Leonore P. Bengal
Westphalia - Leonore P. Bengal, age 93, of Westphalia, Michigan, was welcomed home by the Lord on March 25, 2019. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved her family dearly. Leonore was born in Fowler on July 6, 1925, the daughter of Andrew and Leona (Arens) Thelen. Leonore was member of St. Mary Catholic Church of Westphalia and the of the Christian Mothers Society. She married Robert H. Bengal on October 12, 1958 and he preceded her in death on January 18, 2004.
Leonore was a hard worker all her life. Her joy was cooking for family and tending the garden; her greatest joy was time spent with family. She enjoyed keeping up on current events and she read the newspaper everyday. Leonore had a strong faith and a deep devotion to praying the rosary daily.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Daniel, Theodore, and Herbert Thelen.
Surviving are her children, Ted (Brenda) Bengal, Tim (Lois) Bengal, both of Westphalia, Jerry (Theresa) Fedewa of Pewamo, and Tom (Robin) Bengal of Liberty Township, Ohio; 12 grandchildren, Dana, Travis, Adam, Doug, Steve, Chelsea, Janay, Erica, Austin, Evan, Nick, and Nathan; 11 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; brother, Alphonse (Marie) Thelen; sister, Marie Weber; in-laws, Helen Thelen, Virginia Thelen, and Sr. Agnette of the Sisters of Christian Charity of Wilmette, IL.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Eric Weber at 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 29, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Westphalia. Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the St. Mary Funeral Chapel, 210 N. Westphalia St., Westphalia. The rosaries will be prayed on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at the funeral chapel. For those wishing, contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Westphalia in memory of Leonore. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 27, 2019