LeRoy Dugan Jr Passed away at Burcham Hills Retirement Center on September 7, 2020 at the remarkable age of 105. LeRoy was born in Petersburg, IN on August 18, 1915 to LeRoy Dugan Sr. and Edith Hart Dugan. His early years were spent in Washington, IN where he graduated from Washington, Ind High School in 1933. He received his BS degree in Chemistry from Indiana University (Bloomington) in 1937 and his Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from the University of Washington (Seattle) in 1942. He was married to Dorothy Elizabeth Dooley on July 31st, 1938. He served as commanding officer of the Chemical Warfare Officer Candidate School at Edgewood Arsenal during WWII and retired from the Army Reserve as a Colonel in 1968. LeRoy was employed as the chief of Organic Chemistry at the American Meat Institute in Chicago from 1946 to 1961. In 1961 he joined the faculty of Michigan State University as an Associate Professor in the Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition until 1966, and as Professor until 1981. He had the additional assignment of Assistant Dean of the Graduate School from 1971 until his retirement in 1981. He was the author of numerous publications including journal articles, book chapters, Encyclopedic Britannica sections, and the member of several scientific and honorary societies including the American Chemical Society, American Oil Chemists, Institute of Food Technologists, Society of Chemical Industry, Phi Lambda Upsilon, and Sigma Xi. LeRoy was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years Dorothy, his son Ronald, and his daughter Maureen. He is survived by his son Terry, his grandchildren Craig, Elizabeth, Lauren, and Steve, nieces Janice and Sally, nephew Steven, and great grandchildren Charlotte, Ryan, and Bennett.



Graveside services will be held Saturday, September 19th, 12:30 p.m. at Poplar Grove Cemetery, north of Marshall, Indiana, with Pastor Brian Holt officiating. Military Graveside Rites by Parke County Veterans. Barnes and Rice Funeral Home of Rockville assisted with arrangements.









