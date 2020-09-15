1/1
LeRoy Dugan Jr.
1915 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LeRoy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LeRoy Dugan Jr.

LeRoy Dugan Jr Passed away at Burcham Hills Retirement Center on September 7, 2020 at the remarkable age of 105. LeRoy was born in Petersburg, IN on August 18, 1915 to LeRoy Dugan Sr. and Edith Hart Dugan. His early years were spent in Washington, IN where he graduated from Washington, Ind High School in 1933. He received his BS degree in Chemistry from Indiana University (Bloomington) in 1937 and his Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from the University of Washington (Seattle) in 1942. He was married to Dorothy Elizabeth Dooley on July 31st, 1938. He served as commanding officer of the Chemical Warfare Officer Candidate School at Edgewood Arsenal during WWII and retired from the Army Reserve as a Colonel in 1968. LeRoy was employed as the chief of Organic Chemistry at the American Meat Institute in Chicago from 1946 to 1961. In 1961 he joined the faculty of Michigan State University as an Associate Professor in the Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition until 1966, and as Professor until 1981. He had the additional assignment of Assistant Dean of the Graduate School from 1971 until his retirement in 1981. He was the author of numerous publications including journal articles, book chapters, Encyclopedic Britannica sections, and the member of several scientific and honorary societies including the American Chemical Society, American Oil Chemists, Institute of Food Technologists, Society of Chemical Industry, Phi Lambda Upsilon, and Sigma Xi. LeRoy was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years Dorothy, his son Ronald, and his daughter Maureen. He is survived by his son Terry, his grandchildren Craig, Elizabeth, Lauren, and Steve, nieces Janice and Sally, nephew Steven, and great grandchildren Charlotte, Ryan, and Bennett.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, September 19th, 12:30 p.m. at Poplar Grove Cemetery, north of Marshall, Indiana, with Pastor Brian Holt officiating. Military Graveside Rites by Parke County Veterans. Barnes and Rice Funeral Home of Rockville assisted with arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Poplar Grove Cemetery, north of Marshall
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barnes & Rice Funeral Home
111 E High St
Rockville, IN 47872
(765) 569-6116
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barnes & Rice Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved