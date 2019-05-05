Services
Middleville - Leroy H. Reed, age 92, went home to be with the Lord on April 29, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Leroy was born August 18, 1926, in Lansing, the son of Henry and Beulah (Howe) Reed. A veteran, Leroy proudly served his country in the United States Navy during WWII. Leroy was a member of Leighton United Methodist Church. In his younger years, he was active in music ministry playing the trombone with his sister. Leroy was the proud owner of Reed and Hoppes Towing in Portland for ten years. He was also employed by Steelcase for twenty-seven years and Caledonia Hardware for twenty-five years. Always the prankster, Leroy enjoyed playing cards, hunting, fishing, golfing, and painting. Leroy was also an accomplished ballroom and square dancer, winning many awards over the years. Most of all, Leroy enjoyed spending time with his family. Leroy is survived his loving wife, Mary Ann (Esterline); daughters: Janet Schantz, Joanne Lipski, Connie Blain, and Jacquelyn Dutcher; twenty-five grandchildren; thirty-four great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Joyce Goodwin, and several nieces and nephews. Leroy was preceded in death by his parents; son, Ron Reed; and a daughter, Barb Finkbeiner. According to Leroy's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private service will be conducted. Memorial contributions to the Leighton Church Faith Promise will be appreciated. Please visit www.beelergoresfuneral.com to share a memory or to leave a condolence message for Leroy's family.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 5, 2019
