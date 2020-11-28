1/1
Les Little
1949 - 2020
Les Little

Williamston - Leslie Kent Little, of Williamston, passed away November 26, 2020 at the age of 71. Les was born June 21, 1949 in Detroit, MI to Darlan and Ruth (Schmidt) Little.

Fun, warm, friendly, hardworking, positive, caring, genuine. A truly unique, kind, and amazing person. Brought an irreplaceable energy to every room he entered. Touched the lives of a countless number of customers, friends, and families, especially the family of his own. He strove to create good memories and experiences.

He loved his family, his marriage, his work, his garden, and the great number of deep connections he made throughout his life.

He also enjoyed hunting, biking, fishing, billiards, cards, spending time outdoors or with his friends and family and MSU sports, especially basketball.

People loved being around Les as he was always positive and caring. Some of his simple pleasures were just being around his family and friends and most of all helping others. He always made sure the ones he loved were taken care of, especially his wife Michelle and children.

He was a staple in the community where he ran his Muffler Man business for over 40 years.

He will always be loved and forever missed! A Memorial for Les will be held at a later date due to COVID19 restrictions.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.grwilliamston.com




Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2020.
