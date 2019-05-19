|
Leslie Kay Brunner
Maple Rapids - Leslie Kay Brunner age 71, of Maple Rapids, MI, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 10, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held at Maple Rapids United Methodist Church, Maple Rapids, MI, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., with Pastor Kathy Leydorf-Keck officiating. Burial will take place at Sowle Cemetery, Essex Township, MI. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. at Maple Rapids United Methodist Church.
Leslie was born at Clinton Memorial in St. Johns, MI on May 4, 1948, the daughter of Clive and Ruth (Heller) Warren. She graduated from Fulton High School; and married Ronald Lee Brunner on July 23, 1966. Leslie spent several vacations on Drummond Island, where she enjoyed fishing with Ron. She was a feisty woman whose favorite time of the year was Christmas and she loved shopping for her family and friends. The most important things to her were her music and her grandkids. She started singing at age 4 and performed at many venues as a young girl. She was a member of the school band for 8 years and also played the organ at home. Her dad, who played sax for 55 years, decided to form a little band that included himself, Leslie, Arlo Barnard and Julia Wieber.
Les worked at Dewey's Trading Post for 16 years and earned the nickname "Festus" from Dewey.
She is survived by her husband Ron, 2 sons: Michael and Toby (Kristin), daughter Tosha Parks, 6 grandchildren: Kaleb, Jacob, Briella, Camden Brunner, Hunter and Caden Parks, 3 special girls to the family: Dee, Anna, and Katelyn, her brother Gordon Warren, and many cousins. She is also survived by special neighbors: Bob and Marilyn Stephens, with whom she had many great memories, her special friend Cindy Brunner and her best friend for 60+ years, Nancy Kindel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sparrow Hospice or Maple Rapids Methodist Church. Online condolences can be sent to www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes-Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 19, 2019