Leslie W. Bruno, Jr.
Mason - Leslie W. Bruno Jr. of Mason, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the age of 74. Les was born on December 7, 1944 in Lansing, MI, to Leslie and Ann Bruno of Mason, MI. He enlisted in the Air Force after graduating from Mason High School. After 4 years in the service, he returned to Mason and earned a B.A. from MSU. At age 30, Les was the youngest Mayor of the City of Mason until he became the Director of the Public Works Department. He worked in that position until his retirement. After retirement he served on the City Council for many years. He was a member of American Legion Browne Cavender Post 148. Les was preceded in death by his parents; sister Pat Lewis; brother William Mulholland; and brother-in-law Ron Lewis.
He is survived by his wife Vicky; son Pete (Bettina) Bruno; grandchildren Alex and Noah; sisters Bobbie (Duane) Sherman, Bonnie Knapp; brothers Jack (Helen) Mulholland and Jim Mulholland,; brother-in-law Dave (Sally) Trout and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held, Friday, October 4th, 2019 at 2pm at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes 621 S Jefferson St., Mason, MI 48854. The family will begin receiving guests at 1pm, for a one hour visitation. In lieu of flowers, please donate to American Legion Browne Cavender Post 148 or a . Condolences can be made by visiting www.grbdmason.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 29, 2019