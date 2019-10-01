|
Leslie W. Bruno Jr.
Mason - Leslie W. Bruno Jr. of Mason, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at the age of 74. Les was born on December 7, 1944, in Lansing, MI, to Leslie and Ann Bruno of Ma¬son, MI. He enlisted in the Air Force after grad¬uating from Mason High School. After 4 years in the service, he returned to Mason and earned a B.A. from MSU. At age 30, Les was the youngest Mayor of the City of Mason until he became the Director of the Public Works Department. He worked in that position until his retirement. Af¬ter retirement he served on the City Council for many years. He was a member of American Legion Browne Cavender Post 148.
Les was preceded in death by his parents; sister Pat Lewis; brother Wil¬liam Mulholland; and brother-in-law Ron Lewis.
He is survived by his wife Vicky; son Pete (Bet¬tina) Bruno; grandchildren Alex and Noah; sisters Bobbie (Duane) Sherman, Bonnie Knapp; broth¬ers Jack (Helen) Mulholland and Jim Mulholland; brother-in-law Dave (Sally) Trout and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held, Friday, October 4th, 2019 at 2 pm at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 621 S Jefferson St., Mason, MI 48854. The family will begin receiving guests at 1 pm, for a one hour visitation. In lieu of flowers, please donate to American Legion Browne Cavender Post 148 or a . Condolences can be made by visiting www.grbdmason.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Oct. 1, 2019