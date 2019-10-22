|
Leta Mae Anderson
Lansing - Leta Mae Anderson, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, went to be with the Lord on October 20, 2019. She was born on March 9, 1928 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Lee and Betty (Sears) Aubel.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her infant sister, Joanne Aubel.
Surviving are her husband of 70 years, George E. Anderson; daughter, Susan Anderson and son- in- law James Green; sons, Robert (Patricia) Anderson, Jerry (Lori) Anderson, and David (Debra) Anderson; grandchildren, Jason Anderson, Lisa (Scott ) Watson, Jeremy (Brandy) Anderson, Nichole (Cory) Brugh, Rachael (Quinn) Fletcher, Matthew (Carrie) Green, Alisha Green, Ashley and Adam Anderson. Leta was also blessed with ten great- grandchildren, Lorillei and Eliza Fletcher, Noah and Austin Watson, Riley and Sawyer Brugh, Piper Anderson, Ava, Ember, Grace, and Brooklyn Rose (Green). She is also survived by her brother, Joseph (Ellie) of Michigan; and many nieces and nephews.
She taught for many years with the Lansing School District and also owned an antique business, Leta's Collectibles. She started out her career as a teacher at North School. She was a talented still life artist, loved roses and dancing with her beloved husband. She loved all of her family, singing, music, family holiday dinners and art. Leta is dancing with the angels.
Funeral Service is 11 AM Monday, October 28, 2019 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 7910 E. St. Joseph Hwy. Lansing, MI. The family will receive friends 1-3 PM Sunday at Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing and one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church. Interment will follow at Deepdale cemetery. A special thank you to the Eaton County Medical Facility for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or to Our Savior Lutheran Church.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019