Lewis Matthew McKenna
Lansing - Age 92, died June 3, 2020. Our loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather was called home to his Lord, to be with his wife and daughter. Born November 15, 1927 in Hubbardston, MI. Lewis was a U.S. Army veteran in WW II and Korea. He retired from Sears as an electrician after many years of service. He was a member of St. Therese Church, Knight of Columbus, #788; Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie #1039; American Legions #182 of Hubbardston; and was a life member of the V.F.W. Post #701. He enjoyed hunting, watching sports, gardening, and spending time with his family, but most of all he loved playing music. He played in several local bands, and was known for his yodeling talent. Surviving are his children, Mathew (Tammy Manns) McKenna, Karen King, Kevin (Kim) McKenna, Kelly Malloy, Mary Ellen Wilson and Shannon McKenna; grandchildren, Justin, Shawn (Nathan), Robert (Angelia), Rachael, Nicholas (Melissa), Joseph (Samantha), Megan, Michael, Chelsea and Taylor (Jordan); 11 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Gene (Bonnie) and Buddy (Joan) McKenna; many nieces and nephews. Lewis was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Eleanor "Pat" (2006), daughter, Karleen Margaret (1997), parents, Margaret & George McKenna and 12 sisters and brothers. Following Social Guidelines, visitation will be Sunday, June 7, from 4:00-8:00pm with a Rosary at 7pm at the Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 West Saginaw, Lansing. The Funeral Liturgy will be 11:00am Monday, June 8, 2020 at St. Therese Catholic Church, 102 West Randolph Street, Lansing, with Father John Fain presiding. Viewing will be from10 to 11 A.M. Monday at church. Rite of Committal will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Special Thanks to the Willows staff, and Sparrow hospice especially, Cathy Hilts, for all their care given to Lewis. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St Therese Church, or Sparrow Hospice Services. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.