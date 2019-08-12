Services
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes Holt Delhi Chapel - Holt
5035 W. Holt Road
Holt, MI 48842
517-268-1000
Lillian Michael
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Lillian Ann (Franks) Michael


1922 - 2019
Lillian Ann (Franks) Michael Obituary
Lillian Ann (Franks) Michael

Lansing - Age 97, passed away on August 09, 2019. Lillian was born on April 12, 1922 in Tuscumbia, Alabama. Being a resident for many years in Lansing she leaves behind her loving children, Jerry, Joyce, Linda (James Spalding), Don, and Leesa (Bruce), along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and a great-great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 72 years, Joseph "Lacy" Michael, her two sons, Tim and Clarence, and 8 siblings. The Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Holt Chapel. Visitation will begin Tuesday at 1:00 PM. Burial will take place at Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia, AL. "We love you, we'll miss you mom, you will be forever in our hearts."
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 12, 2019
