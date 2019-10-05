Services
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Rowley Cemetery
Lock Township, MI
View Map
1929 - 2019
Lillian Coll-Yarroll Obituary
Lillian Coll-Yarroll

Gallatin - Lillian Coll-Yarroll, age 90, of Gallatin, passed away on Wednesday October 2, 2019 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

She was born on Sunday March 17, 1929 in Lock Township, MI, the daughter of the late Bernice and Minnie Selfridge West. She was a manager in the retail industry.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sons, Gordon Saunders and Michael Saunders.

Survived by Sandra Nelson, Marlia Dielman, Philip (Yvomne) Saunders, Janie (Steve) Makowskia and Brad (Marsha) Saunders. Many nieces and nephews, several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren also survive.

Services and inurnment will be on Saturday, October 12 at 1 PM at Rowley Cemetery in Lock Township. MI.

Sumner County Funeral and Cremation Service in charge of arrangements. 615-452-9059
Published in Lansing State Journal on Oct. 5, 2019
