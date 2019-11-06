|
Lillian Donna Patchen
On October 26, 2019 Lillian Donna Patchen passed away. She was born to Mike and Della Poglese in SaultSte. Marie, Michigan on July 21,1948. She grew up there with her family In 1966 She met and married Bob Patchen and moved to Lakeland, Florida in the late 70s. She worked and retired from the state of Florida. She enjoyed many crafts and hobbies and her church family, especially children's ministry. She is survived by her two brothers, Leonard Poglese and John Poglese also many nieces and nephews. Lil will be greatly missed by friends and family alike. She was the type of sister you would pray to have, always being helpful.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019