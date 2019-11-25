|
Lillian Joyce Dodge
Eaton Rapids - Passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the age of 94. She was born on May 16, 1925 in South Lyon, MI the daughter of Orlando and Ina (Wright) Bugbee. Lillian moved around a lot as a child but mainly resided in the Onondaga and Leslie area. She married her husband Ivan Dodge on June 12, 1947 and settled in Eaton Rapids where they raised their only son, Jim. She enjoyed spending summers at Skidway Lake in Prescott, MI and loved to can vegetables and to tend to her garden. Lillian spent most of her life staying at home to raise her son but did work a Hastay's Greenhouse in Eaton Rapids for a period of time. She was a member of the Bible Baptist Church in Leslie for 30 years and most recently a member of Grace Baptist in Eaton Rapids.
Lillian is preceded in death by her parents, husband, siblings, Lewis, Clyde, Thomas, Jack, Jerry, Jim and Esther.
She is survived by her son, Jim Dodge; grandchildren, Jeremy (Kimberly) Dodge, Ronald (Katie) Dodge; great grandchildren, Cole, Grady, Ryan, Grayson, Breslyn; sisters, Sandy Clark, Joan (Larry) Todd; brother, Robert Bugbee; former daughter-in-law, Patsy Herrick and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Skinner Funeral Home, Eaton Rapids. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5:00 - 8:00 P.M. and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. To share memories or condolences please visit www.SkinnerFuneralHomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019