Lillian M. Rulison
Holt - Age 73, went to be with the Lord Monday, September 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ivan C. Rulison. She is survived by her children, Tracey (Steve) Jones and Ivan (Janet) Rulison, a loving grandmother, and proud great grandmother. Lillian will be dearly missed. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Mason Holt Eagles 3734, 1111 N. Cedar Rd., Mason. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Stoneleigh Residence - Hospice of Lansing or to Ingham County K-9 unit. The family would like to acknowledge Stoneleigh Residence - Hospice of Lansing for their outstanding care.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 29, 2019