Linda A. Werbish
Lansing - Linda A. Werbish, 72 passed away at Sparrow Hospital on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Linda was born on November 20, 1947 the daughter of Carlton and Mary (Wedsworth) Marker, of Mishawaka, Indiana. She graduated from Penn High School, class of 1966 in Mishawaka, Indiana. On November 27, 1982 she married John P. Werbish in Lansing. Linda was a hair stylist and operated Blondies Hair Styling on Jolly Road in Lansing for 38 years. Linda loved spending time with her family, grandchildren, her co-workers and salon patrons, vacationing in Las Vegas, shopping, watching TV, especially the food channel. She was an avid fan of Michigan State sports, collecting MSU memorabilia that she displayed at her salon.
Linda is survived by her husband, John, step children Jamie J. Werbish of St. Johns, John J. Werbish of East Lansing, and Jenna L.W. Robbins of St. Johns. Grandchildren, Meredith and David Robbins, brother Allen (Peggy) Marker of Bremen, Indiana, niece and nephew, Stacy (Nick) Marker Miller, Kyle Marker and great nieces and nephews, Claire, Oliver and Miles Miller.
The family will receive friends and relatives at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home in St. Johns on Friday, November 29.2019, 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 2:30 P.M., with visitation beginning at 1:00 P.M. until service time. Pastor Kathy Leydorf Keck will be officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Rest Cemetery in St. Johns. Donations may be made to a .
