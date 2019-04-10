|
|
Linda Ann Apps
Okemos - Linda Ann Apps passed away Sunday April 7, 2019, at the age of 77. She was born October 29, 1941, in Lansing, MI, the daughter of Clayton and Theora Voss. She is survived by her husband, Darryl Apps. Linda was an elementary teacher for many years. She enjoyed swimming and reading, and loved animals. The family will receive friends at the Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes East Chapel from 3-6pm on Friday, April 12, 2019. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Capital Area Humane Society.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 10, 2019