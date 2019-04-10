Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
1730 East Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI 48823
(517) 337-9745
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
1730 East Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI 48823
Okemos - Linda Ann Apps passed away Sunday April 7, 2019, at the age of 77. She was born October 29, 1941, in Lansing, MI, the daughter of Clayton and Theora Voss. She is survived by her husband, Darryl Apps. Linda was an elementary teacher for many years. She enjoyed swimming and reading, and loved animals. The family will receive friends at the Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes East Chapel from 3-6pm on Friday, April 12, 2019. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Capital Area Humane Society.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 10, 2019
