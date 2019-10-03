|
|
Linda Ann Janecke
Williamston - The Lord in His mercy called the soul of Linda Ann (Spear) Janecke to Himself in heaven on October 1st, 2019. Linda was born to Clara (Bredahl) and Russell Spear on June 16, 1938 at Miller's Dairy Farm in Eaton Rapids, Michigan.
She married the love of her life, Robert Janecke, on September 20, 1956 and he survives her.
Four children were born from this union: Lori Zessin (Mark), Judy Kabodian (Aram), James, and Joseph (Sandra). She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sisters, Beverly Rose and Elaine Welbon, and is survived by her beloved sister, Marilyn Andrews.
Linda was a servant of the Lord and a dear friend to many. A teacher and musician to her very core, she taught Sunday School, Bible School, Lutheran Girl Pioneers, and piano for many years. She was the choir director at Memorial Lutheran church in Williamston for 50 years! Linda was creative and artistic. She was extremely proud of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and she let them know it often.
An optimistic person by nature, Linda was loved by everyone who knew her. We will miss her every day, but she is now singing with the angels in the heavenly choirs.
Please join the family at 11am Saturday October 5th 2019 at Memorial Lutheran Church, 1022 W. Grand River, Williamston to celebrate the life of Linda.
Visitation will be held Friday from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes Williamston chapel, 205 E. Middle St, and again one hour prior to the funeral at church.
Those desiring may share fond memories and expressions of sympathy by visiting www.grwilliamston.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Oct. 3, 2019