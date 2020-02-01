|
Linda D. (Parham) Blaine
Lansing - Age 56, our loving mother, daughter, sister, and aunt passed away unexpectedly on January 27, 2020. Born November 16, 1963 in Lansing, MI. Linda worked with her husband, and later in customer service. She enjoyed writing short fiction stories, traveling, and redecorating her home. Surviving are her daughter, Gretchen (Erin) Grabski; mother, Joyce Parham; father, Doug (Nancy) Parham; sisters, Diane (Daniel) Hopkins and Tina (Richard) Dietrich; brother, Dale Parham; many nieces and nephews. Linda was preceded in death by her husband, David Blaine and her pet dog, Isis. Family will receive friend from 2:00 - 3:00 P.M. with Memorial Services at 3:00 P.M. Tuesday, Feb. 4, in the Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing with Pastor Phillip Rogers. Contributions may be made the Capital Area Humane Society in memory of Linda. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020