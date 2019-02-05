|
|
Linda E. Dansby
East Lansing - Linda E. Dansby, 82, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 in Lansing, Mich. upon a kiss from her devoted husband of 62 years, William (Bill) Dansby, while holding the hands of daughters, Melanie Natarajan and Angela Dansby.
She was born June 28, 1936 in Jacksonville, Fla. to Wilmer and Sinah (Moore) Shiver. After marrying Bill, the two spent several years in northern Florida before moving to East Lansing, Mich., where they raised their daughters. Linda worked at Michigan State University as an administrative assistant first for a professor, then for the College of Human Medicine before retiring in 2005.
Linda was an active member of the Lansing community, involved with the Junior League of Lansing, Kresge Art Museum, HELO Club, Wharton Center Inner Circle and White Hills Book Club among other organizations. She was an avid gardener, talented pianist, memorable entertainer, supporter of the arts and proponent of all things beautiful.
Affectionately known as "Mrs. Manners" and the "Hostess with the Mostess," Linda was the epitome of grace and class. She was known for her beauty, Southern hospitality, kindness, sensitivity, inclusiveness, enthusiasm, energy and fashion. Her family-oriented values touched the lives of many.
In addition to her husband and children, Linda will be lovingly remembered by her son-in-law, Sean Natarajan; nephew, Dane Leslie; step-granddaughter, Dr. Kelly Natarajan and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Betty Leslie.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 6 from 4 to 7 pm at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, East Chapel, 1730 E. Grand River Ave., East Lansing. A memorial service will be held Thursday, Feb. 7 at 11 am at The Peoples Church, 200 W. Grand River Ave., East Lansing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Linda's burial will be at Sarasota National Cemetery followed by a celebration of her life. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to the Junior League of Lansing Endowment Fund or The Peoples Church in East Lansing. Online condolences may be expressed at www.greastlansing.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 5, 2019