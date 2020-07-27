Linda Kay (Aartila) Stewart
Escanaba - Linda Kay (Aartila) Stewart, 65, passed away Saturday afternoon, July 18th, 2020 at the Cedar Hill Assisted Living Facility in Bark River, MI due to complications of ALS.
Linda was born on December 30th, 1954, in Kalamazoo, Michigan, to the late Aarno John Aartila and the late Donna Jean (Versailles) Aartila, both originally of Marquette. Linda was raised in Kalamazoo and graduated from Loy Norrix High School in 1973. She continued her studies at Michigan State University where she earned her bachelor of arts in office administration in 1977. Linda worked with the State of Michigan for over thirty years as an accountant where she also met the love of her life, Bryan Lynn Stewart. They were married in the Bahamas on March 10th, 2000.
As an avid golfer, Linda enjoyed spending time with Bryan at a variety of courses around the Lansing area and especially at Highland Woods Golf and Country Club near their vacation home in Bonita Springs, FL. She enjoyed entertaining and spending time with friends, cooking, reading, following Michigan State Spartan athletics, and relaxing poolside with her dogs at her Lansing home. The family camp at Little Shag Lake in Gwinn and her parent's home on Platte Lake in Honor hold many special memories.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Aarno and Donna Aartila; her husband, Bryan Stewart; and her sister, Karen (Aartila) Seder.
She is survived by her sister, Sue (Howard) Boyer of Canton; brother, David (Greta) Aartila of Kalamazoo; nieces and nephews Dan (Sarah) Seder of Escanaba, Kathryn (Josh) Meyette of Gladstone, John (Krysta) Seder of Gladstone, Andrew (Amy) Boyer of Canton, Cara (Ryan) O'Bleness of Livonia, and Sarah Aartila of Kalamazoo; and dear neighbor and friend Chip Kiebler of Lansing.
A celebration of life will be held by the family at a later date. The family is being assisted by the Skradski Family Funeral Home in Escanaba. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.skradskifuneralhomes.com
