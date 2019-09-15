Resources
Lansing - Linda Lafrinere, 75, passed on 9/11/19 in the comfort of her home surrounded by the love of her daughters Leslie Lee, Lisa Merkle and son Shawn Lafrinere. She worked as a nurse caring for others her whole life where she was loved and admired by all. She will be in our hearts forever. She is survived by her third daughter, Lori Krupke, 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. A private memorial for family is planned.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 15, 2019
