Linda Lee Ermel

Linda Lee Ermel Obituary
Linda Lee Ermel

Battle Creek - Linda Lee Ermel, age 69, of Battle Creek, MI, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 in Battle Creek.

She was born November 25, 1950 in Battle Creek, MI.

Visitation will be at Bachman Hebble Funeral Service, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 from 4:00 until 7:00 PM. Memorial services Thursday, Jan. 22, 2020 at 3:00PM with Pastor Danny Martineau officiating. Memorial tributes directed to CENTRA Care. Arrangements by the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
