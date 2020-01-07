|
|
Linda Marie Maurer
Dewitt - Linda Marie (Becker) Maurer, 78, passed on from this Earth on Sunday, January 5, 2020 in Lansing, Michigan with her children by her side.
Linda was the older of two daughters born to Celena (Jean) and Ainsley J. Becker on June 4, 1941 in Lansing, MI. She is survived by her loving children Kimberly (Rob) Brewer Nawn of Charlotte, NC, Tracy (Adam) Smith of DeWitt, MI and Larry (Cherie) Maurer of DeWitt, MI, sister Cheryl Becker of St. Ignace, MI, as well as grandchildren Kacie Maurer, Abbey (Eric) Zeldenrust, Alexandria Brewer, Montgomery Reid Brewer, Morgan Smith, Cameron Smith and Kyle Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents and partner Jack Spencer. She was a fierce advocate and the driving force behind her three children and 7 grandchildren, all of whom were her greatest source of pride and accomplishment.
Linda was raised in Lansing, MI and graduated from Lansing Eastern High School in 1959. She went on to study Accounting at Davenport College in Lansing. She was also a student and master of the science of Astrology; she had a gift for understanding the deeper ways of the universe and navigating human experience within it.
Above all else, Linda was a thoughtful, loving, strong and unconventional women - always ahead of her time. She never failed to leave an impression on those she met and used her gifts of knowledge to help others. For many, she was the first person to call when life was confusing or hard. Linda also loved her cat Kiki, keeping up with the news so she could send her family helpful articles and trips to Meijer, always armed with coupons to get the best deal.
Her family will celebrate her life at The Family Tree Café in Dewitt, MI on Saturday, January 11 from 2-5pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to the Herbert Herman Cancer Center at https://www.sparrowfoundation.org/sslpage.aspx?pid=298, as Linda was a cancer survivor. Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020