Services
Stocking Funeral Home, Inc - Harrison
165 W. Oak Street PO Box 406
Harrison, MI 48625
989-539-7810
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Athanasius Catholic Church
310 South Broad Street
Harrison, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Athanasius Catholic Church
310 South Broad Street
Harrison, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Watson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Marie Watson


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Linda Marie Watson Obituary
Linda Marie Watson

Harrison - Linda Marie Watson 62 of Harrison, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 at her home, after a long and courageous battle with Ovarian Cancer. Linda was born May 21, 1956 in Port Huron, Michigan, the daughter of Kenneth Roger Watson Sr. and Mary Lou (Robinson) Watson. Linda graduated from Port Huron High School in 1974.

Linda began her career with Michigan Bell Telephone in 1973 and had worked in the telephony industry for 41 years.

A Funeral Mass for Linda will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from St. Athanasius Catholic Church, 310 South Broad Street, Harrison, with Father J. Marcel Portelli officiating. Family and friends are invited to gather on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass. Inurnment will be in Mount Hope Catholic Cemetery, Port Huron. To share an online memory or condolence with Linda's family, please visit: www.stockingfuneralhome.com. Arrangements for Linda are entrusted with Stocking Funeral Home, Harrison (989) 539-7810.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now