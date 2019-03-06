|
|
Linda Marie Watson
Harrison - Linda Marie Watson 62 of Harrison, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 at her home, after a long and courageous battle with Ovarian Cancer. Linda was born May 21, 1956 in Port Huron, Michigan, the daughter of Kenneth Roger Watson Sr. and Mary Lou (Robinson) Watson. Linda graduated from Port Huron High School in 1974.
Linda began her career with Michigan Bell Telephone in 1973 and had worked in the telephony industry for 41 years.
A Funeral Mass for Linda will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from St. Athanasius Catholic Church, 310 South Broad Street, Harrison, with Father J. Marcel Portelli officiating. Family and friends are invited to gather on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass. Inurnment will be in Mount Hope Catholic Cemetery, Port Huron. To share an online memory or condolence with Linda's family, please visit: www.stockingfuneralhome.com. Arrangements for Linda are entrusted with Stocking Funeral Home, Harrison (989) 539-7810.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 6, 2019