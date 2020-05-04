Linda Rae (Pelkey) Duris



Perry, FL - Linda Rae (Pelkey) Duris was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan on March 13, 1947 to Betty L. (Kruger) and Robert G. Pelkey. She passed away on May 1, 2020 in Perry, Florida, her loving sister, Lori (Pelkey) Dicks by her side. Linda grew up in Brighton, Michigan and attended Brighton High School (Class of 1965) where she was a cheerleader and made many cherished lifelong friendships. She attended Ferris State University and earned an Associate's Degree in Dental Hygiene (1968). While at Ferris, Linda met John William Duris, and they married on April 19, 1968. Linda and John had three children: Anna, Jennifer, and Joseph. After John's passing, Linda held many different jobs across mid-Michigan to support her family, including time as a dental hygienist, a successful real-estate agent, and a bank manager in Charlotte, Michigan where her kids grew and attended school. Later in her life she worked as a car salesperson, and she ended her diverse career selling print newspaper advertising. Each place she worked was blessed with her smile and she created many memorable friendships. Upon retiring, Linda moved near her daughter Anna's family in Portage, Michigan; then near her son Joseph's family in Harrisburg, PA; and finally she spent the last few months of her life with her daughter Jennifer's family in Perry, FL where she lost her battle with MDS and Chronic Leukemia. Throughout life, Linda loved to cook, bake, and preserve food, which she shared with those she loved. Linda also enjoyed music, attending many concerts throughout her life, and she loved to share stories about Woodstock. More than anything, Linda enjoyed the company of her family and friends. She spent many summer days in the Michigan sunshine on the shores of Lake Michigan and Lake Ann with those who loved her and shared her love of Michigan summers.



Linda is survived by: her daughter Anna (Marc) Shade, Jennifer (Stephen) Caruso, and her son Joseph (Jennifer Gray) Duris; her brother, Robert (Joan) Pelkey; her sister Lori (Daniel) Dicks, and her wonderful granddaughters: Ella Caruso and Genevieve Shade, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins, and her lifelong dear friend, Kathy (Jerry) Kortge. Linda was preceded in death by her husband, John Duris; her mother and father Robert and Betty Pelkey; and her mother- and father-in-law, William and Mary Rita Duris.



A memorial service will be held in Michigan for friends and family, hopefully this summer, after the passing of the Coronavirus Pandemic. During the final year of her life, Linda was nearly completely dependent upon weekly blood and platelet transfusions and she asked many times, that in lieu of flowers, preferably blood donations or, alternatively, monetary donations be given to the American Red Cross.









