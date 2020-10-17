1/1
Linda Rose
1947 - 2020
Linda Rose

Dimondale - Linda Jean Rose, my best friend and wife of 30 years, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 as a result of cancer. Linda was born to Joseph and Isobel Rose (Vaughan) on July 30, 1947 in Mt. Clemens, MI. She graduated from Franklin High School in Livonia, MI and attended Michigan State University, Schoolcraft College, Wayne State University and Lansing Community College. After 38 years, Linda retired from the State of Michigan Department of Treasury, Bureau of Investments, Alternative Investments as an investment analyst. She served over a year as her unit's Director. A devout animal lover, Linda was also an avid gardener in the Lansing area and Grand Marais, MI. There was no plot that couldn't be gardened and no plant that couldn't be saved. Linda was a voracious reader of both books and newspapers and could converse on any subject or issue.

Linda is survived by her husband, Walter R. Keck; sons, Anthony E. Keck (Shannon) of Bristol, TN, Michael D. Keck (Soleil) of Okemos, MI; grandson, Alexander Campbell Keck; sister, Renee Rose of Oscoda, MI; brother, Robert Rose (Vicki) of Minot, ND; brother, Brad Rose of Ann Arbor, MI; and siblings, JoLynn Mariotti, Joseph Rose, Laurie Mcafee, and Richard Rose; and numerous nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews.

Linda and her family would like to thank the entire staff at the Jack Breslin Cancer Center and especially super nurses Natalia and Therese. Thank you also to McLaren Home Health Care and nurse Angela and to McLaren Hospice nurse Lisa. These are people who are good and good at what they do.

While there will be no services at this time, contributions in Linda's memory would be appreciated to The Capital Area Humane Society and to the MSU Breslin Cancer Center to the attention of Heather Spotts. Friends and family are encouraged to share memories of Linda on her Tribute Page at www.PrayFuneral.com. The family is in the care of Pray Funeral Home, Charlotte.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pray Funeral Home, Inc.
401 West Seminary
Charlotte, MI 48813
(517) 543-2950
Memories & Condolences
October 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Joe Pray and the Staff of Pray Funeral Home
