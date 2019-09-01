|
|
Linda Susan Stiffler
Grand Ledge - Age 64, passed away August 29, 2019, after a brief but brave battle with throat cancer. She was born September 27, 1954, in Lansing. Linda graduated from Holt High School in 1974. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, watching movies, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are: daughter, Christy (Chad) Archer; sons, Steven (Heather) Stiffler and Patrick Stiffler; her boyfriend, Dave Lyons; 7 grandchildren; sister, Margaret; brothers, Jim, Mike and Jonny. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Anne Cencich; brother, David; step-sister, Janet.
The funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 2900 N. Waverly Rd., Lansing. Her family will receive friends at the church from 11:00 a.m. until service time on Wednesday.
Online condolences may be left for her family at www.EstesLeadley.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 1, 2019