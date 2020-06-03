Lisa Kristine Daman
Lansing - Saturday, May 30, we lost an extra special family member. Lisa Kristine Daman (52) was taken from us way too soon. Lisa is survived by her devoted, loving husband of 27 years, Tim Daman, and her two very caring children, Jason and Abby Daman. Lisa is also survived by her parents, Richard "Dick" and Maryon Sowton, and her brothers, Tim Sowton (Stephanie) and Todd Sowton (Nicole). In addition, Lisa is survived by three special nieces: Camille, Olivia and Nylah. Also surviving Lisa are her in-laws, Maurice and Sue Daman, her sister-in-law, Kimberly Sheehan (Scot), and nephew, Caleb. Lisa was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Roland and Opal Jacobson, and her paternal grandparents, Raymond and Virginia Sowton. In addition to her family members, Lisa's beloved Golden Retriever (Champ) was so special to her and very much a part of her family.
Lisa was born in Lansing on December 11, 1967. She attended Sexton High School where she participated in cheerleading and tennis. After her 1986 Sexton graduation, she went on to college and graduated from Michigan State University in 1991. Lisa has been employed by APCO for 30+ years, currently as Accounts Payable Manager.
Lisa's life changed drastically in February when she was diagnosed with cancer. With her loving family by her side, Lisa bravely fought the disease but sadly lost the battle.
Family always came first for Lisa. She dedicated her life to her family, never missing any event or activity. She and her family loved spending time together cooking, playing games, watching movies, and taking trips, especially very special trips to Disney World with extended family. Lisa also had many close friends with whom she enjoyed spending time.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a funeral service for immediate family only was held on Thursday, June 4, at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel, with the Rev. Dr. Mark Fisher officiating. Immediately following the service, interment was held at Deepdale Memorial Gardens.
In Lisa's memory, a "Celebration of Life" will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Capital Area Humane Society or Ele's Place in Lisa's name. www.EstesLeadley.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.