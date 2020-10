Or Copy this URL to Share

Lisa Marie (Grieve) Carey



Lansing - Lisa Marie (Grieve) Carey passed away on September 24, 2020 at the age of 48. She was a graduate of Mason High School and worked in many areas of the Holt School system. Lisa leaves behind 4 children, Daniell, Kelsey, Zachary and Erick; her parents, Richard (Dick) and Shirley Grieve of Mason; 5 siblings and 2 sisters and 3 brothers. Services have been held and burial will be at later date.









