Wellston - L.J. (Tite) Cantrell, born in Ridley TN, Nov. 14, 1931 passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 21st, 2019. He is happily reunited with his wife of 56 years, who passed away in 2012.

Raised in Missouri, he served in the Korean War, stationed in Korea, Okinawa & Japan. He was a lifetime member of Mason VFW Post #7309 and very proud to have served his country.

Married February 25th, 1956 to the love of his life, Margaret (Peg) Doris Austin Cantrell, he worked at Wyeth Labs & raised his family in Mason & Dimondale, MI. Upon retirement 'Tite & Peg' lived in Orleans, Sheridan & Greenville before settling at 'Trails End' in Wellston, MI.

He was much loved & will be greatly missed by daughters/Son-In-Laws, Becky & Russ Beals of Inverness FL, Karen & Dave McIntire of Irons, MI; Grandsons Matt Kendall & Austin McIntire, as well as many step-grandchildren, great grand-children and nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery on June 8th, 2019 at 2:30, followed by a 'Remembrance Coffee' at VFW Post #7309 in Mason MI.

Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 5, 2019
