Lloyd Roy CusterLansing - Mr Lloyd Roy "Butch" Custer, son of the late Ouida Henderson Kast and Elvin Roy Custer was born January 17, 1941 on a ranch in Rocksprings, Texas. He left this earthly life on August 14, 2020 in Lansing, Michigan where he had lived with his partner of 28 years, Robert Waite. Roy was diagnosed with Alzheimer's and spent much of his last years working through the challenges associated with the memory loss but enjoyed his time with Bob and friends. Roy attended Rocksprings High School and went on to study Chemistry at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas. Most of his professional career was in the food industry, working for Anderson Clayton, Hunt-Wesson Foods, Best Foods, and Wyeth Ayerst to name a few. In the later part of his life, he joined the real estate business with Briarwood Realty and earned many prestigious awards and was proudly named President of the GLAR in 2010. He retired in 2016. One of Roy's lifetime loves was music and musical theater. He learned to play piano as a child and continued playing until 2017. He starred and directed in over 100 musicals in community theaters in Sherman, Texas, Columbus, Ohio, Kankakee, Illinois (owner of Darling Nell's dinner theater) and in Michigan; Lansing, East Lansing, Williamston, and Grand Ledge. Roy's gifts were his laughter and music and he shared them with the people he worked with and who were associated with these venues and he loved them all. Roy is survived by one older brother, Raymond Elvin Custer of San Angelo Texas, three children, Allison Hartzoge, Aaron Custer and Audra Verastegui, seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.