1/1
Lloyd Roy Custer
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lloyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lloyd Roy Custer

Lansing - Mr Lloyd Roy "Butch" Custer, son of the late Ouida Henderson Kast and Elvin Roy Custer was born January 17, 1941 on a ranch in Rocksprings, Texas. He left this earthly life on August 14, 2020 in Lansing, Michigan where he had lived with his partner of 28 years, Robert Waite. Roy was diagnosed with Alzheimer's and spent much of his last years working through the challenges associated with the memory loss but enjoyed his time with Bob and friends. Roy attended Rocksprings High School and went on to study Chemistry at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas. Most of his professional career was in the food industry, working for Anderson Clayton, Hunt-Wesson Foods, Best Foods, and Wyeth Ayerst to name a few. In the later part of his life, he joined the real estate business with Briarwood Realty and earned many prestigious awards and was proudly named President of the GLAR in 2010. He retired in 2016. One of Roy's lifetime loves was music and musical theater. He learned to play piano as a child and continued playing until 2017. He starred and directed in over 100 musicals in community theaters in Sherman, Texas, Columbus, Ohio, Kankakee, Illinois (owner of Darling Nell's dinner theater) and in Michigan; Lansing, East Lansing, Williamston, and Grand Ledge. Roy's gifts were his laughter and music and he shared them with the people he worked with and who were associated with these venues and he loved them all. Roy is survived by one older brother, Raymond Elvin Custer of San Angelo Texas, three children, Allison Hartzoge, Aaron Custer and Audra Verastegui, seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Skinner Funeral Homes
101 W. Jolly Road
Lansing, MI 48910
(517) 882-9091
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Skinner Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved