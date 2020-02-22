|
|
Lloyd Walter Harr
Webberville - Lloyd Walter Harr, 75, passed away on February 20, 2020 at his home with his family by his side in Webberville. Born November 19, 1944 in St. Johns, Michigan to Melvin and Irene (Koenigsknecht) Harr, Lloyd was a longtime barber who appreciated all of his loyal customers in the Webberville area for more than 40 years. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a parishioner at St. Mary Catholic Church in Williamston. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and the family cottage at Eight Point Lake. Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Denny Harr; his parents-in-law, Faust and Marie Agostini; brother-in-laws, Tommy Agostini, Ray Gustafson, Martin Pline; and his sister-in-law, Joanie Pline. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 53 years, Sandra (Agostini) Harr; his daughters, Chris (Rob) Aprilliano, Stephanie (Dan) Norton, and Ann (Mike) McGuire; and grandchildren, Nick, Bianca, Jake, Gabby, Bella, Sienna, and Sophia Aprilliano, Samantha (Chris) Merrill, Allie and Maddie Norton, and Lili, Ella, and Tommy McGuire; his great-grandson, Camden Merrill; his sisters, Judy (Charles) Armbrustmacher and Joyce (Brian) Feldpausch; his sisters-in-law, Celine Harr and Penny Gustafson; and his brothers-in-law, Donnie (Nancy) Agostini and Faust (Kathy) Agonstini. Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11am at St. Mary Catholic Church, 157 High St., in Williamston. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the Mass on Friday, and on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 1pm until 4pm and again from 6pm until 8:30pm at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 205 E. Middle St. in Williamston, with a Rosary to be prayed at 7pm. Interment will follow in Alchin Farm Cemetery in Webberville. Memorial contributions may be made in Lloyd's honor to the Parkinson's Foundation or to Hospice of Lansing. Condolences at www.grwilliamston.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020