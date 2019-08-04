Services
Lois C. Schrauger

Lois C. Schrauger

Delta Township - Age 89, Passed away peacefully on 31 July 2019. Lois effortlessly transitioned to the open arms of her Savior and waiting family who, with great celebration, welcomed her Home. A Memorial Celebration of Lois' life will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 10-11"ish" a.m. at Clare Bridge of Delta, 7235 Delta Commerce Dr. Lansing, MI 48917. To share memories, condolences and view full obituary please visit www.SkinnerFuneralHomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
