Lois Elaine Healy



Lansing - Lois Elaine Healy, 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 18, 2019 in Lansing, Michigan. She was born February 15,1928 in Lansing to the late Herbert L. and Eve J. (Ross) DeWitt. Lois was a lifelong resident of Lansing. She graduated from Eastern High School in 1946 and married Richard E. Healy later that year. Shortly after their marriage, they purchased a house on Cavanaugh Rd. which, after remodeling, would be the family home for 70 years. She would continue to live in the home until she moved into assisted living in 2016. After retiring from the State of Michigan where she worked for several years, she took classes at Lansing Community College and expanded her vast interests including astrology, genealogy, quilting, traveling and gardening. A grandmother to many who often referred to her as the "Oracle of Cavanaugh", Lois was a kind, loving soul who excelled at astrology. She volunteered in many places but Ingham Medical Center held a special spot for her. She was a faithful blood donor at the Red Cross and received an 11 gallon pin from them.



She was preceded in death by her parents; Richard, her husband of 38 years; her daughter, Margaret Jeanne Healy, her brother, Richard DeWitt; and her half sister, Carol Upton.



She will be lovingly remembered by her children; Kathleen (Steven) Schaap of San Diego, California, Sharon Healy of Okemos, David Healy of Lansing and Steven (Doreen) Healy of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware; her 11 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild; and her half siblings, Jerry DeWitt, Darlene Villaneuva, Don DeWitt, and Doris, as well as many beloved extended family members.



Interment will be in Deepdale Memorial Gardens in Lansing on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10am. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 1pm at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, Lansing Chapel, 900 E. Michigan Ave., in Lansing, and the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Margaret's honor to the , the American Red Cross, the Michigan State University Museum, or Grace Hospice. Published in Lansing State Journal on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary